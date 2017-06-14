McMaster recognizes new law meant to protect highway workers

Gov. Henry McMaster is ceremoniously signing a law that aims to slow down drivers in highway construction zones to protect workers.

The Republican governor is holding the ceremony Wednesday at the state Department of Transportation maintenance facility in Aiken.

A driver who disobeys traffic control signs or disregards orange cones can be charged with endangering a highway worker. The fine is up to $1,000 if no one is injured. It increases to up to $5,000 if injury results, depending on the severity.

It took effect with McMaster’s signature May 19.

The bill was approved unanimously after two DOT workers were struck and killed in a hit and run near North Augusta in March.

The legislative effort began in 2013 after a highway worker was killed in Williamsburg County in 2013.

