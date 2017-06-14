Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Slander – Shoplifting Accusation – Compensatory & Punitive Damages – Post-Trial Motions

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 14, 2017

Myers v. Dollar General Corp. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-149-17, 37 pp.) (Mary Gordon Baker, USMJ) 2:15-cv-02869; D.S.C. Holding: $250,000 in punitive damages is not excessive in this case in which a church minister was falsely accused of shoplifting. The trial court denies defendants’ post-trial motions. Background Plaintiff, who was the Christian education director at her church, and her nephew ...

