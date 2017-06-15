Quantcast
Claims following patient's escape are for med-mal, not negligence (access required)

By: David Donovan June 15, 2017

Allegations that a U.S. Naval Hospital allowed a mentally unstable patient to escape while he was out for a stroll are claims for medical malpractice, not ordinarily negligence, a federal judge has ruled. The runaway patient commandeered a fire truck and caused a wreck that killed a pedestrian. The judge granted the federal government’s motion to ...

