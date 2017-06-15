Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Confrontation Right — 911 Call – Burglary – Trespass Letter

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 15, 2017

State v. Thompson (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-039-17, 12 pp.) (Lee, A.J.) Appealed from Lancaster County Circuit Court (Brian Gibbons, J.) S.C. App. Holding: Even though the 911 caller did not testify at trial, her statements on the 911 call were made to obtain police assistance, and questions asked during the call were to elicit more information ...

