Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Faulty railing leads to fall, $3.47M settlement (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher June 15, 2017

A 48-year-old man who suffered numerous fractures when he fell through railing while working at a manufacturing plant has settled his premises liability suit for $3.47 million, his attorney reports. Many of the details of the case were withheld pursuant to a confidentiality agreement. According to the man’s attorney, David Yarborough Jr. of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston, ...

