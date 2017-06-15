Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals / Workers’ Compensation – Causation – Ankle Injury – Stocking Merchandise – Idiopathic Exception (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Causation – Ankle Injury – Stocking Merchandise – Idiopathic Exception (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 15, 2017

Foran v. Murphy USA (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-038-17, 7 pp.) (Stephanie McDonald, J.) Appealed from the Workers’ Compensation Commission. S.C. App. Holding: Even though the claimant had undergone ankle surgery nine years before she hurt the same ankle at work, since the claimant was performing a work task when she suffered an injury by accident arising ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo