Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Bankruptcy / Bankruptcy – Breach of Fiduciary Duties Claims – Accounts Receivable Purchases – Repayments – Intermediary Creation (access required)

Bankruptcy – Breach of Fiduciary Duties Claims – Accounts Receivable Purchases – Repayments – Intermediary Creation (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 16, 2017

Vieira v. Hill (In re KNH Aviation Services, Inc.) (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-003-17, 16 pp.) (David Duncan, C.J.) 15-80170; B.S.C. Holding: Although the insider defendants contend that their purchases of the debtor’s accounts receivables were true purchases and not loans to the debtor, there is a genuine issue as to whether defendants breached their fiduciary duties ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo