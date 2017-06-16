Quantcast
Contract – Medicare Provider & Insurer – Administrative Exhaustion – Claim Denials (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 16, 2017

Upstate Lung & Critical Care Specialists, P.C. v. Care Improvement Plus Practitioners, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-154-17, 8 pp.) (Mary Geiger Lewis, J.) 7:15-cv-04801; D.S.C. Holding: Although the parties’ contract required plaintiff to follow defendant’s appeal process for denied claims before litigating such claims, it is unclear when or even whether defendant actually denied certain claims ...

