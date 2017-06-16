Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Insurance / Insurance – CGL – Bar Bouncer – Assault & Battery Sublimit (access required)

Insurance – CGL – Bar Bouncer – Assault & Battery Sublimit (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 16, 2017

Catlin Specialty Insurance Group v. RFB, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-155-17, 7 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 2:16-cv-03135; D.S.C. Holding: A bar patron who was allegedly assaulted and battered by a bouncer sued the defendant-bar for negligence in hiring and supervising the bouncer. Despite the creative pleading of the patron’s lawyers, his claim arises out of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo