Home / Opinion Digest / Landlord Tenant / Landlord/Tenant – Commercial Lease – Tort/Negligence – Trip & Fall – Hole in Floor – Indemnity & Contribution Crossclaims

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 16, 2017

McAvoy v. Dolgencorp, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-156-17, 5 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 9:17-cv-00754; D.S.C. Holding: A landlord ordinarily has no duty to maintain premises that are under the control of a tenant, but here the defendant-tenant and the defendant-landlord agreed that the landlord would maintain structural aspects of the premises, including structural floors. Since ...

