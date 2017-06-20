Quantcast
Charleston paralegal wins national award (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher June 20, 2017

A paralegal with the Charleston law firm of Yarborough Applegate has been named 2017’s American Association for Justice Paralegal of the Year. Amy Johnson, who has been with the firm for seven years, was selected from numerous entrants across the country. In her capacity at Yarborough Applegate, Johnson provides support in case preparation, mediation, and trial. ...

