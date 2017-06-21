Quantcast
Bankruptcy – Bank's Deed of Trust Could Be Cancelled

By: Deborah Elkins June 21, 2017

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. AMH Roman Two NC LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-135-17, 15 pp.) (Duncan, J.) No. 16-1681, June 12, 2017; USDC at Raleigh, N.C. (Boyle, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: The 4th Circuit says a bankruptcy court did not err in denying Wells Fargo’s motion to set aside a bankruptcy court order cancelling the ...

