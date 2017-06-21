Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – Products Liability Suit Enjoined After Opt-Out Deadline Missed (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Products Liability Suit Enjoined After Opt-Out Deadline Missed (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins June 21, 2017

Abella Owners’ Ass’n v. MI Windows & Doors Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-140-17, 17 pp.) (Niemeyer, J.) No. 16-1146, June 20, 2017; USDC at Charleston, S.C. (Norton, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: An owners’ association that did not opt out of multidistrict litigation in the District of South Carolina against a manufacturer of allegedly defective windows was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo