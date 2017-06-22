Coastal Carolina U leads nation in liquor law violations

“It’s not college, it’s Coastal.”

For years, many students at Coastal Carolina University have adopted the unofficial catchphrase to describe their experience at the school that’s 11 miles from Myrtle Beach.

Most recently, a study released this month found that Coastal has the highest number of liquor law violations per capita of any large four-year college and ranks second in the country in drug violations.

It’s a blow to a university that has been trying to combat its image as a party school since visits from “I’m Shmacked,” a company that travels to colleges and films off-campus footage of students drinking excessively and dancing provocatively.

But the school’s high number of reported infractions doesn’t mean Coastal students have worse problems with alcohol or drugs than other schools, administrators at the Conway college say. The school is just vigilant about making sure students aren’t abusing booze and drugs.

“There is a commitment on our campus to be very transparent,” said Travis Overton, Coastal’s dean of students and vice president of students’ rights and responsibilities. “As an institution, we are committed in consistent enforcement of our policy. If our staff is made aware of an incident, our staff documents it.”

Students complain Coastal officials are too harsh.

“Because the cops would rather bust a freshman with beer in his backpack than worry about bigger issues,” student Jorge Hidalgo tweeted in reaction to an initial report about Coastal’s high alcohol and drug violation rankings.

Coastal is not the only South Carolina college to hold a reputation as a party school.

University of South Carolina ranked No. 17 on the Princeton Review’s national list of party schools in 2012. USC has fought hard against that moniker and didn’t make last year’s list. However, the College of Charleston did, coming in at No. 15.

