Home / Top Legal News / No overtime: DirecTV not ‘retail or service establishment’ (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher June 22, 2017

A federal judge has found that DirecTV, the satellite service provider, failed to prove that it is exempt from a Fair Labor Standards Act overtime wage requirement because its technicians do not work in a retail or service “establishment.” Local counsel for DirecTV, attorneys with Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough in Columbia, did not return a ...

