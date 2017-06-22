Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Numbers that matter – Charleston Law: DOE audit on grads’ pay was wrong (access required)

Numbers that matter – Charleston Law: DOE audit on grads’ pay was wrong (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz June 22, 2017

Leaders at the Charleston School of Law are talking with the U.S. Department of Education on the revision of rules meant to protect students from predatory schools whose graduates find themselves buried in debt with little chance of finding good paying jobs. Charleston’s president, Ed Bell, said he has urged the DOE to ensure that it ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo