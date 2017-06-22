Tax returns, financial records taken in lawmaker’s case

State agents took financial records, payroll records, tax returns and documents from high profile clients like BlueCross BlueShield and the Ports Authority when they raided the business offices of a suspended South Carolina legislator and his political consultant father.

The list of items seized in the March raid of the businesses owned by Rep. Rick Quinn Jr. and Richard Quinn Sr. was released June 9 after a First Amendment lawyer argued it should be unsealed after being discussed in open court.

At the May hearing, lawyers for the Quinns argued prosecutor David Pascoe should be kicked off the case because he saw records he shouldn’t have.

The Republican lawmaker was suspended from his House seat pending resolution of the charges of two counts of misconduct in office.

Quinn, of Lexington, said after his indictment that the allegations involve conduct that authorities said was legal and proper, and that he looks forward to clearing his family’s name.

Quinn also accused Pascoe, a Democrat, of leading “a partisan witch hunt.” Pascoe countered that Quinn is innocent until proven guilty and said he would have no other comment on the ongoing investigation, which also has resulted in indictments of several other lawmakers.

The court documents do not give details about what was in the records.

Quinn is a former House majority leader; his father’s influential consulting firm represents more than 25 lawmakers, several large state agencies and some of the state’s biggest corporations.

One of the misconduct charges against Quinn, carrying a prison term of up to 10 years, accuses him of taking $4.5 million in unreported money from unidentified lobbyists for professional associations and trade groups during his legislative career, and then using his public office “to influence governmental decisions involving” those groups.

The other, punishable by up to one year in prison, accuses him of steering $272,000 in Republican House Caucus funds to his family businesses.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

