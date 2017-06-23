Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Simple Assault – Self-Representation – Not Raised – Restrictions (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 23, 2017

City of Columbia v. Assa’ad-Faltas (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-035-17, 18 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Richland County Circuit Court (Alison Renee Lee, J.) S.C. S.Ct. Holding: Although appellant raised a passing complaint about her trial counsel during a lengthy diatribe at a scheduling hearing six weeks prior to her municipal-court trial for simple assault, the issue ...

