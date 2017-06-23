Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Slip & Fall – Child's Spilled Milk – Actual or Constructive Notice

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 23, 2017

Payne v. Wal-Mart Stores East, L.P. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-161-17, 6 pp.) (Mary Geiger Lewis, J.) 8:16-cv-02140; D.S.C. Holding: According to store surveillance footage, about four minutes before plaintiff slipped and fell in a puddle of milk, a child dropped a carton of milk on the floor. Since plaintiff has made no showing that any store ...

