Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / 2 men killed in shooting in car in South Carolina

2 men killed in shooting in car in South Carolina

By: The Associated Press June 26, 2017

Authorities say two men have been shot to death inside a car in a residential neighborhood in a South Carolina city.
Darlington Police Chief Danny Watson said officers responding to a call about shots fired around 12:45 a.m. Monday found a wrecked car with three people inside.
Watson said in a news release that one man was already dead, a second died at the hospital and the third man suffered serious injuries, but should recover.
The chief says his investigators have not made any arrests or figured out why the men were shot.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the men killed as 21-year-old Randolph McClain and 24-year-old Ahmond Britton.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo