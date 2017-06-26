2 men killed in shooting in car in South Carolina

Authorities say two men have been shot to death inside a car in a residential neighborhood in a South Carolina city.

Darlington Police Chief Danny Watson said officers responding to a call about shots fired around 12:45 a.m. Monday found a wrecked car with three people inside.

Watson said in a news release that one man was already dead, a second died at the hospital and the third man suffered serious injuries, but should recover.

The chief says his investigators have not made any arrests or figured out why the men were shot.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the men killed as 21-year-old Randolph McClain and 24-year-old Ahmond Britton.

