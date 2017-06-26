2nd man dies in South Carolina river in 2 days

A second man has drowned in a river in South Carolina capital city in two days.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release that 43-year-old William Mohn Leaman of Gaston was pulled from the Saluda River near Riverbanks Zoo by a person in a canoe around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Fisher said Leaman was taken to Lexington Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Fisher said an autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.

On Friday evening, a West Columbia man was reported missing in the river near the zoo. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said the body of 27-year-old Deslin Lamar Mitchell was found Saturday afternoon.

Watts said he didn’t know how Mitchell ended up in the water.

