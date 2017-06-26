Quantcast
Most important opinions, second quarter 2017 (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 26, 2017

The most important opinions from the second quarter of 2017. Administrative APA & Mandamus – Savannah River Site – Nuclear Fuel Removal South Carolina v. United States (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-092-17, 37 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 1:16-cv-00391; D.S.C. Holding: Although traditional mandamus jurisprudence gives courts discretion as to whether to grant relief, 5 U.S.C. § 706(1) of the ...

