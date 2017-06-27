Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / $1M settlement reached in deadly tanker truck explosion (access required)

$1M settlement reached in deadly tanker truck explosion (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz June 27, 2017

A wrongful death lawsuit filed in the wake of a tanker truck explosion that killed three people, including a father and his 9-year-old son, has settled for more than $1 million, according to an attorney involved with the case. “It’s one of those nightmare scenarios that makes you not want to drive on the interstate,” said ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo