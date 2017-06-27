Quantcast
No immunity for ex-sheriff sued in free speech case

No immunity for ex-sheriff sued in free speech case (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz June 27, 2017

A sheriff-turned-legislator who fired a jail worker for leaking information about an inmate’s death cannot raise qualified immunity as a shield against a lawsuit claiming First Amendment violations, a South Carolina federal judge has ruled. Former York County Sheriff Bruce Bryant, who was elected to the state House on June 20 — the same day that ...

