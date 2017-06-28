Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / ‘Twiqbal’ doesn’t apply to affirmative defenses (access required)

'Twiqbal' doesn't apply to affirmative defenses (access required)

By: David Donovan June 28, 2017

A pair of federal judges in South Carolina has joined a growing national trend in finding that recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions requiring heightened pleading requirements from plaintiffs are not applicable to affirmative defenses raised by defendants. For nearly a decade now, the federal judiciary has been sorting out the ramifications of a pair of blockbuster ...

