Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Public Employees – Civil Rights – Free Speech – Prisons & Jails (access required)

Labor & Employment – Public Employees – Civil Rights – Free Speech – Prisons & Jails (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 29, 2017

Billioni v. York County (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-162-17, 28 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 0:14-cv-03060; D.S.C. Holding: A correctional officer’s comments to his wife (who worked in a non-news capacity at a television station but nevertheless passed on the information) about the death of an inmate (1) involved a matter of public concern, (2) were not ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo