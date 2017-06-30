Quantcast
Civil Practice – Diversity Jurisdiction – Amount in Controversy – Timely Removal (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 30, 2017

Bencivengo v. Jewelry Insurance Brokerage of North America (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-163-17, 7 pp.) (David Norton, J.) 2:16-cv-03200; D.S.C. Holding: Plaintiffs’ original state-law complaint sought actual damages of $23,808 and an unspecified amount of consequential and punitive damages. This was insufficient to give defendants a basis for removal to this court. Defendants timely removed this case ...

