Senate leader asks court to stop judging SC Legislature

The leader of South Carolina’s Senate is again asking the state Supreme Court to stop overseeing its 2014 order that legislators fix the education system.

Senate President Pro Tem Hugh Leatherman argues Friday that justices are overstepping their bounds by judging the Legislature’s response to the court’s ruling that poor, rural students lack educational opportunities.

House Speaker Jay Lucas filed a similar request last week, with a twist. He asked the state’s high court to at least dismiss the House from the 24-year-old case.

Last year, justices denied the GOP leaders’ request to end their oversight and ordered a second round of progress reports.

School district attorney Laura Hart says justices should continue their oversight. She says the Legislature has yet to address the state’s decades-old, fragmented education funding formulas.

