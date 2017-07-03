Quantcast
Labor & Employment — FLSA – Executive Exemption – Hiring & Firing – Union Gangs – SCPWA (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 3, 2017

  Chaplin v. SSA Cooper, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-165-17, 17 pp.) (David Norton, J.) 2:15-cv-01076; D.S.C. Holding: Although the plaintiff-stevedores have the authority to “knock off” a union worker (send him home for the day), the worker may be hired again the next day, and there is a dispute as to whether the defendant-employer gives “particular ...

