Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Habeas Claims Raised in Magistrate Objections (access required)

Criminal Practice — Habeas Claims Raised in Magistrate Objections (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins July 5, 2017

    Samples v. Ballard, Warden (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-146-17, 18 pp.) (Floyd, J.) No. 16-6740, June 23, 2017; USDC at Charleston, W.Va. (Johnston, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Although a district court must consider a habeas petitioner’s claims raised for the first time in his objections to a magistrate judge’s proposed findings and recommendations, contrary to the district ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo