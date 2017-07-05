Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Sentencing Judge Looked to Unrelated Factors (access required)

Criminal Practice — Sentencing Judge Looked to Unrelated Factors (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins July 5, 2017

U.S. v. Concha (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-147-17, 9 pp.) (Traxler, J.) No. 15-4760, June 26, 2017; USDC at Greensboro, N.C. (Biggs, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: When ruling on the government’s proposal that defendant receive a sentence reduction under USSG § 5K1.1 for his substantial assistance after his arrest with 43 kilos of cocaine hidden in his ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo