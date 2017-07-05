Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Venue Not Proved for ‘Unlawful Delivery’ Crime (access required)

Criminal Practice — Venue Not Proved for ‘Unlawful Delivery’ Crime (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins July 5, 2017

U.S. v. Sterling (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-144-17, 26 pp.) (Diaz, J.) No. 15-4297, June 22, 2017; USDC at Alexandria, Va. (Brinkema, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: The 4th Circuit affirms multiple counts of a former CIA employee’s convictions for unauthorized disclosure to reporter James Risen of a letter relating to a classified program to use a Russian ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo