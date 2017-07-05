Quantcast
By: Deborah Elkins July 5, 2017

Murray Energy Corp. v. Adm’r of the Environmental Protection Agency (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-149-17, 17 pp.) (Floyd, J.) No. 16-2432, June 29, 2017; USDC at Wheeling, W.Va. (Bailey, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A district court did not have jurisdiction to review the Environmental Protection Agency’s compliance with the Clean Air Act’s Section 321(a) directive to continuously ...

