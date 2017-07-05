Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Inmate who kidnapped defense lawyer escapes prison again (access required)

Inmate who kidnapped defense lawyer escapes prison again (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz July 5, 2017

Columbia criminal defense lawyer Jack Swerling said he was “taking the necessary precautions” after learning that a former client who kidnapped and terrorized his family more than a decade ago had escaped from prison for the second tim

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo