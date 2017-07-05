Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Suit: Doctor’s flawed report of child abuse shattered family (access required)

Suit: Doctor’s flawed report of child abuse shattered family (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz July 5, 2017

X-rays revealing fractured bones in 5-week-old twins spurred a hospital pediatrician to report the babies’ parents to the South Carolina Department of Social Services and Richland County Sheriff’s Department for suspected child abuse.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo