Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Banks And Banking / Banks & Banking — Unfair Trade Practices – Regulated Industry Exemption – Consumer Protection Code – Real Property (access required)

Banks & Banking — Unfair Trade Practices – Regulated Industry Exemption – Consumer Protection Code – Real Property (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 7, 2017

Cantrell v. New Penn Financial, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-167-17, 10 pp.) (Mary Geiger Lewis, J.) 7:17-cv-01078; D.S.C. Holding: Although the South Carolina Supreme Court has recognized that financial institutions are subject to a robust regulatory regime, it has not strayed from its holding that the regulated-industry exemption from the Unfair Trade Practices Act “is intended ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo