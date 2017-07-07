Quantcast
Civil Practice – Evidence – Expert Witness – FCA & AKS – Labs' Kickbacks to Doctors

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 7, 2017

United States v. Berkeley Heartlab, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-169-17, 7 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 9:14-cv-00230; D.S.C. Holding: Defendants’ proposed expert – a lawyer who didn’t review documents which advised defendants that the “processing and handling fees” they were paying to doctors constituted illegal kickbacks and who proposes to tell the jury that defendants had ...

