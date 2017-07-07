Quantcast
By: Phillip Bantz July 7, 2017

Columbia criminal defense lawyer Jack Swerling and his family spent nearly three days with 24-hour security as authorities searched for an escaped inmate who’d kidnapped the Swerlings years ago. Today, the family was relieved to hear that Jimmy Causey had been captured after slipping out of a prison for the second time.

