Home / Opinion Digest / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Discovery – Motion to Compel – Untimely – Subpoena Requirements (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 10, 2017

Purolite Corp. v. AVANtech, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-171-17, 7 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 3:17-cv-00692; D.S.C. Holding: Under Local Civil Rule 37.01, “motions to compel discovery must be filed within twenty-one (21) days after receipt of the discovery response to which the motion to compel is directed….” Petitioner received a letter from respondent on July ...

