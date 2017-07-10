Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 10, 2017

United States v. Berkeley Heartlab, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-072-17, 10 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 9:14-cv-00230; D.S.C. Holding: Healthcare reimbursements are calculated, based not on an individual physician’s costs, but on several factors, including an average of many physician’s costs; therefore, the fact that a given physician may not be reimbursed for all of his ...

