Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Pleadings Amendment – New Claims & Counterclaims – First Impression – Supplemental Pleading (access required)

Civil Practice – Pleadings Amendment – New Claims & Counterclaims – First Impression – Supplemental Pleading (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 10, 2017

Poly-Med, Inc. v. Novus Scientific Pte Ltd. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-074-17, 11 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 8:15-cv-01964; D.S.C. Holding: With no precedent from this court or the Fourth Circuit as to the issue of whether a party requires leave of court to amend counterclaims in response to an amended complaint, the court chooses the “moderate ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo