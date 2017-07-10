Quantcast
Civil Practice – Supplementary Proceedings – Discovery Requests – Subpoena – Untimely Objection (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 10, 2017

CresCom Bank v. Terry (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-073-17, 11 pp.) (Patrick Michael Duffy, J.) 2:12-cv-00063; D.S.C. Holding: Objections to a subpoena to produce documents must be served before the earlier of the time specified for compliance or 14 days after the subpoena is served. Where the defendant-judgment debtor’s wife never served any objections to the plaintiff-judgment ...

