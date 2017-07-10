Quantcast
Insurance – Life – Breach of Contract Claim – Beneficiary – Bad Faith & Unfair Trade Practices – Interpleader (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 10, 2017

Tapp v. Minnesota Life Insurance Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-170-17, 9 pp.) (Margaret Seymour, S.J.) 3:15-cv-04799; D.S.C. Holding: The life insurance that the decedent obtained through work was obtained through three successive insurance companies. Although the second provider’s contract said it would abide by the first policy’s beneficiary designation (plaintiff), the third provider’s (defendant’s) contract made ...

