Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Bar served with $2.6M Dram Shop default judgment (access required)

Bar served with $2.6M Dram Shop default judgment (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz July 12, 2017

A judge in Richland County has ordered an Eastover bar to pay more than $2.6 million for over-serving a patron who caused a crash immediately after driving away from the establishment following a long night of drinking. Circuit Judge Robert Hood entered a default judgment against the Diamond Bar and Restaurant in a June 12 order, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo