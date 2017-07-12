Quantcast
Out with (some of) the old (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz July 12, 2017

With the stroke of a pen, South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty has demoted and replaced 31 of the state’s 46 chief magistrates. “I just got an email and that’s all I know,” said one of the now-former chief magistrates, who asked not to be named. “It is what it is. He [Beatty] has ...

