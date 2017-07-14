Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Administrative / Administrative – Beer & Wine Permit – Renewal Denial – Convenience Store – Unimproved Problems (access required)

Administrative – Beer & Wine Permit – Renewal Denial – Convenience Store – Unimproved Problems (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 14, 2017

Kan Enterprises, Inc. v. South Carolina Department of Revenue (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-044-17, 11 pp.) (H. Bruce Williams, J.) Appealed from the Administrative Law Court (Ralph King Anderson III, ALJ) S.C. App. Holding: Contrary to appellant’s argument, in order for respondent to deny appellant’s application for renewal of its off-premises beer and wine permit, respondent was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo