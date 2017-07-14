Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 14, 2017

County of Charleston v. South Carolina Department of Transportation (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-042-17, 7 pp.) (James Lockemy, C.J.) Appealed from Charleston County Circuit Court (R. Markley Dennis Jr., J.) S.C. App. Holding: Even though a Charleston County zoning ordinance prohibits the removal of trees without a zoning permit, the state Department of Transportation is exempt from ...

