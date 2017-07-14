Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Evidence – Coroner – Lay Witness – Opinion Testimony – Accidental or Intentional Killing – Hit & Run (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 14, 2017

State v. Westmoreland (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-045-17, 13 pp.) (Paula Thomas, J.) Appealed from Spartanburg County Circuit Court (Roger Couch, J.) S.C. App. Holding: Where the critical issue for the jury to decide was whether the victim’s death was intentional or accidental, the trial court abused its discretion when it allowed the coroner – testifying as ...

