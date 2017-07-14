Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Meth Lab – Probable Cause – Exigent Circumstances – Plain View (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 14, 2017

State v. Dobbins (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-043-17, 8 pp.) (H. Bruce Williams, J.) Appealed from Laurens County Circuit Court (Donald Hocker, J.) S.C. App. Holding: When they went to defendant’s camper to arrest his roommate for assault, deputies almost immediately noticed a strong odor of methamphetamine, which Deputy Hodges said was a “one in a million” ...

