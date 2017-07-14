More info on the Causey escape

As noted previously, prison escapee Jimmy Causey was apprehended in Texas three days after he slipped away from a maximum security facility July 4.

The Associated Press reported several items of interest related to the escape:

A firing. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections said an employee was fired from the state agency on July 7 after the Causey escape. No other details were released.

Jamming demanded. Gov. Henry McMaster sent Twitter messages to the Federal Communications Commission saying the agency needs to allow state officials to jam cell signals. Officials say Causey used a smuggled cellphone to coordinate with people outside prison.

